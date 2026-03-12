Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched with 7200mAh Battery: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G has a large display, a large batteery, and will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The device will support both 5G SA and NSA.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vivo, a Chinese tech giant, has launched the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India.
  • This new phone from the company is the successor to the Vivo Y31 Pro.
  • There are several upgrades in this device, and one of the best upgrades is the battery.

Follow Us

vivo y51 pro 5g launched with 7200mah

Vivo, a Chinese tech giant, has launched the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India. This new phone from the company is the successor to the Vivo Y31 Pro. There are several upgrades in this device, and one of the best upgrades is the battery. There's a 7200mAh battery in the device, which is large and the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of this device.




Read More - OPPO K14x 5G Launched in 4GB + 64GB Variant in India

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is available in multiple memory variants including:

  • 8GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999
  • 8GB + 256GB = Rs 27,999

The model will come in two different colours - Festive Red and Noble Gold. The phone will be available on the official website of Flipkart, Vivo India, and offline retail stores as well. There are many launch offers, including a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 for the interested users.

Read More - Google Brings Gemini Integration to Chrome in India

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G has a large display, a large battery, and will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The device will support both 5G SA and NSA. Let's take a look:

  • 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels with 120Hz refresh rate and 1250nits of peak brightness
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage
  • 50MP + 2MP sensor setup at the rear with an 8MP sensor at the front
  • IP68 + IP69 ratings
  • 7200mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging

There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional security. The phone has support for Bluetooth 5.4 and there's a USB Type-C 2.0 port for fast-charging and data transfer. The phone weighs 219 grams, which is not light, and measures 166.64 x 78.43 x 8.39mm.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

The Truth Teller :

India is not a small country. You ask where that money goes? Ask yourself how the schemes where from farmers…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

rahul_yadav :

Elite Babus after destroying DTH sector. Let destroy the Mobile Data plans. Instead of making policy to improve Telecom sector…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Ralph :

Are we not already paying 18% GST on our phone bills? What about AGR, Spectrum charges, etc. levied? Where does…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Cryogenic :

This may be the worst decision that government is going to take and it's effect could be seen as the…

Government Weighs Tax on Data Usage; DoT Asked to Submit…

Sahil Shah :

True but at that time many had 3G phones and were about to upgrade to 4G. As of now many…

Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments