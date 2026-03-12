Vivo, a Chinese tech giant, has launched the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G in India. This new phone from the company is the successor to the Vivo Y31 Pro. There are several upgrades in this device, and one of the best upgrades is the battery. There's a 7200mAh battery in the device, which is large and the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of this device.









Read More - OPPO K14x 5G Launched in 4GB + 64GB Variant in India

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is available in multiple memory variants including:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 24,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 27,999

The model will come in two different colours - Festive Red and Noble Gold. The phone will be available on the official website of Flipkart, Vivo India, and offline retail stores as well. There are many launch offers, including a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 for the interested users.

Read More - Google Brings Gemini Integration to Chrome in India

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G has a large display, a large battery, and will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The device will support both 5G SA and NSA. Let's take a look:

6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels with 120Hz refresh rate and 1250nits of peak brightness

MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

50MP + 2MP sensor setup at the rear with an 8MP sensor at the front

IP68 + IP69 ratings

7200mAh battery with support for 44W fast-charging

There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for additional security. The phone has support for Bluetooth 5.4 and there's a USB Type-C 2.0 port for fast-charging and data transfer. The phone weighs 219 grams, which is not light, and measures 166.64 x 78.43 x 8.39mm.