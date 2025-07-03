Boat has these Cool Headphones Priced Under Rs 1400

Boat, an Indian audio and wearables tech brand has a super cool headphone priced under Rs 1,400 for the consumers. These headphones are none other than the Boat Rockerz 450. What's great about these headphones is the sound quality they promise. They feature 40mm drivers, and another cool thing about them is their simple design. Let's take a look at the price details and complete specifications/features to understand whether they are a good deal or not.









Boat Rockerz 450 Price in India Latest

Boat Rockerz 450 is priced at Rs 1,349 only in India (check here). Their price can be discounted further on Amazon through offers and deals. At this price, users can also purchase one year extended warranty for just Rs 129, which makes this a pretty sweet deal. The headphones are currently only available in two colours on Amazon India.

The Boat Rockerz 450 come with a massive battery backup of up to 15 hours in a single charge. The full charge time for these headphones is three hours though. There are 40mm dynamic drivers which pump out HD audio for a superior sound experience. The earcushions are egonomically designed for the best user experience and lightweight design.

The controls of the music can be handled very simply withou any hiccups using the easy access controls. Note that Boat Rockerz 450 can be connected not just via Bluetooth, but also through an Aux cable. These headphones can be a perfect pair for both gaming and music. Note that these headphones, being super afforadble, don't support beast mode by the company, which is essentially its low latency mode. Thus, while you can game with them, you might not get the best experience possible.