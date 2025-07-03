Boat has these Cool Headphones Priced Under Rs 1400

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Boat Rockerz 450 is priced at Rs 1,349 only in India (check here). Their price can be discounted further on Amazon through offers and deals. At this price, users can also purchase one year extended warranty for just Rs 129.

Highlights

  • Boat, a India audio and wearables tech brand has a super cool headphone priced under Rs 1,400 for the consumers.
  • These headphones are none other than the Boat Rockerz 450.
  • What's great about these headphones is the sound quality they promise.

Follow Us

boat has these cool headphones priced under

Boat, an Indian audio and wearables tech brand has a super cool headphone priced under Rs 1,400 for the consumers. These headphones are none other than the Boat Rockerz 450. What's great about these headphones is the sound quality they promise. They feature 40mm drivers, and another cool thing about them is their simple design. Let's take a look at the price details and complete specifications/features to understand whether they are a good deal or not.




Read More - OPPO Reno14 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Boat Rockerz 450 Price in India Latest

Boat Rockerz 450 is priced at Rs 1,349 only in India (check here). Their price can be discounted further on Amazon through offers and deals. At this price, users can also purchase one year extended warranty for just Rs 129, which makes this a pretty sweet deal. The headphones are currently only available in two colours on Amazon India.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 4 5G Gets Price Cut Ahead of Nord 5 Launch

The Boat Rockerz 450 come with a massive battery backup of up to 15 hours in a single charge. The full charge time for these headphones is three hours though. There are 40mm dynamic drivers which pump out HD audio for a superior sound experience. The earcushions are egonomically designed for the best user experience and lightweight design.

The controls of the music can be handled very simply withou any hiccups using the easy access controls. Note that Boat Rockerz 450 can be connected not just via Bluetooth, but also through an Aux cable. These headphones can be a perfect pair for both gaming and music. Note that these headphones, being super afforadble, don't support beast mode by the company, which is essentially its low latency mode. Thus, while you can game with them, you might not get the best experience possible.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Off Topic: Starlink Launched in Sri Lanka here is their plan after conversion in Indian Rupee Starlink Kit: 33,649.49 (INR)…

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL Enable Intra-Circle Roaming in Flood-Hit Himachal…

Vijay :

Bsnl also withdrew some migration plans viz: ?1198, ?1199, ?750 plans W.E.F 06/06/2025.

BSNL Revises Benefits of Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

Kunal :

In terms of 5g coverage - i m getting blanket 5g on jio through out Gujarat & Mumbai ( both…

Jio Leads Active Subscriber Gains in the Industry in May…

Nithin :

Again stop writing useless content

iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Official Charger at Discount in India

Faraz :

True, but then it did not give talktime minutes but instead rate cutter on balance recharge

BSNL Revises Benefits of Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments