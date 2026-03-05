MacBook Neo Launched in India: The Most Affordable Mac

MacBook Neo is the latest Mac to be launched by Apple in India. The company has launched this Mac as the most affordable one until now. What's special about this one is that you almost get an iPad but this time with a Magic Keyboard. It has a 13-inch screen and is available in two memory options - 256GB and 512GB. Currently, all the MacBook Air models with M5 are listed for more a 1 lakh. So Apple wanted to keep something for the people looking for an affordable option, and thus came the MacBook Neo. Let's take a look at the specifications of the laptop.









Read More - iPad Air with M4 Launched in India: Price

MacBook Neo Price in India

MacBook Neo is available in India in with two memory variants:

256GB = Rs 69,9000

512GB + Touch ID on Keyboard = Rs 79,900

People interested in this laptop can now pre-order it. It is available in four colour options - Blush, Indigo, Citrus, and Silver.

Read More - iPhone 17e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

MacBook Neo Specifications in India

MacBook Neo has a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with support for 2408 x 1506 pixels resolution. The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which was announced with the iPhone 16 Pro. There's up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. But unlike the MacBook Air, you can't configure the MacBook Neo with more RAM.

There's a 1080p camera on the laptop for video calls and recording. There's a dual-speaker setup with the Dolby Atmos and support for Spatial Audio. The 512GB variant also has Magic Keyboard which comes with Touch ID. The MacBook Neo supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and has a USB 3.0 Type C port along with a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The laptop packs a 36.5Wh battery with support for 20W charging and can deliver up to 11 hours of web browsing or up to 16 hours of video streaming on a single charge.