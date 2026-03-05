Tecno Pop X Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Tecno Pop X is the latest phone from Tecno in India. The phone is placed in the affordable segment and will be available in a single memory variant. Despite the affordable price tag, the device will feature a display which will come with 120Hz refresh rate. What's more is that the phone has a feature which will allow them to make phone calls with other users near them, even if they are not connected to a cellular network. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone below.









Tecno Pop X Price in India

Tecno Pop X is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. It is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has launched in two colours - Chilly Green and Flare White. The landing page of the phone reveals that it will go on sale on March 6, 2026.

Tecno Pop X Specifications in India

Tecno Pop X has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen which refreshes at 120Hz and has a pixel density of 260ppi. The phone has a 13MP single sensor at the back and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device features a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and 10W adapter inside the box. The phone also has an IR transmitter inside.