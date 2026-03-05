Vivo X300 FE 5G Launched

Vivo X300 FE 5G has launched for RUB 60,124 (approx Rs 71,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There's also a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant available for RUB 64,405 (approx Rs 76,000).

Highlights

  • Vivo X300 FE 5G has launched in Russia.
  • We expect the phone to make it to India as well in the near future.
  • The Vivo X300 FE 5G is the rebadged version of the Vivo S50 Pro mini which has already launched in China.

vivo x300 fe 5g launched

Vivo X300 FE 5G has launched in Russia. We expect the phone to make it to India as well in the near future. The Vivo X300 FE 5G is the rebadged version of the Vivo S50 Pro mini which has already launched in China. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. It has a large battery too, with support for fast-charging. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Vivo X300 FE 5G Price and Specifications

Vivo X300 FE 5G has launched for RUB 60,124 (approx Rs 71,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. There's also a 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant available for RUB 64,405 (approx Rs 76,000). It will be available in the following colour options - Graphite Black, Moonlight White, and Cool Lilac colourways.

The Vivo X300 FE 5G has a 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and the display can intelligently switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a peak brightness of 5000nits and runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. The phone has up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal stoarge.

The Vivo X300 FE 5G has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a 50MP primary camera at the back with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50MP telephoto camerawith 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, there's a 50MP sensor at the front. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and the phone packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging.

