Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services at Golden Temple in Amritsar



Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced the launch of its 5G services at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, expanding its next-generation network footprint in the state of Punjab. The move aims to support seamless high-speed connectivity at one of the world’s most visited religious sites, which receives more than 1.5 lakh devotees and visitors every day, according to the official release dated March 5, 2026.

Vi 5G Rollout at Golden Temple

The Golden Temple, home to the world’s largest community kitchen or Langar, witnesses extremely high footfall, leading to significant demand for mobile data services within a concentrated area. To address the heavy network traffic and ensure stable connectivity even during peak hours, Vi said it has deployed dedicated 5G infrastructure within and around the temple premises.









Network Upgrade to Handle Heavy Footfall

The telecom operator said the targeted network augmentation and densification will enable Vi users visiting Golden Temple- Amritsar to experience enhanced mobile broadband speeds, lower latency and more reliable connectivity, improving everyday mobile usage in a high-density environment.

Expansion Plans Across Punjab

Vi’s 5G services are already available in parts of Punjab, including Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur. The company said it is progressing with its planned 5G expansion across other regions of the state, with work on the next phase of rollout already underway.

Commenting on the development, Rahul Joshi, Circle Business Head for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir at Vodafone Idea, said “The extension of our 5G services to the Golden Temple marks an important milestone in our expansion journey in Punjab. We are focused on strengthening connectivity across key public spaces while continuing to enhance our 5G footprint across the region. Our priority remains delivering a fast and reliable network experience to our customers as digital adoption continues to grow.”

