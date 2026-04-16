Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo T5 Pro 5G has finally launched in India. This is the latest phone from the company in the T5 series. The device comes with a 9020mAh battery with support for 90W wired-fast charging. The phone will go on sale soon in India and the price is quite competitive. Let’s quickly go through the price and specifications of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G.









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Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in India in the following memory variants:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 29,999

8GB + 256GB = Rs 33,999

12GB + 256GB = Rs 39,999

The device will be available with an instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 with HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. The device will also be available with a further discount of Rs 3,000 under the exchange bonus.

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Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. It has the following specifications:

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 5000nits of local peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming

IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

50MP main camera + 2MP Bokeh camera

32MP selfie sensor

9020mAh battery with 90W fast-charging (wired)