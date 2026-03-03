iPad Air with M4 Launched in India: Price

iPad Air with the new M4 chip has launched for the global and the Indian market. iPad experience for the users will only get more powerful and efficient with the M4 chip. For the unaware, Apple launched the M4 chip quite some time back, and it has been avaialble with the MacBook Air. Now, on the iPad Air, tasks such as editing and gaming will become super seamless for the users.









Compared to the iPad Air M3, the iPad Air M4 is 30% faster and up to 2.3x faster than the iPad Air with M1. What's more is that the iPad Air M4 features the newly announced C1X modem, which is also integrated on the iPhone 17e. This iPad will be available in two sizes - 11-inches and 13-inches.

It will run on iPadOS 26 out of the box. Of course, it is a premium product. Let's take a look at the price of the latest tablet from Apple for the Indian market.

iPad Air M4 Price in India

iPad Air M4 has launched for Rs 64,900 for the 11-inch model, and Rs 84,900 for the 13-inch model. Interested customers can pre-order this new iPad from March 4, 2026 with wide availability starting from March 11, 2026.