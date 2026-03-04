airtel finally gives into rcs wave

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, recently announced something, and it is interesting. The telco announced its partnership with Google. This partnership with Google is for RCS (Rich Communication Services) for the Airtel customers. Airtel had previously ignored RCS, even as the competition (Jio) had enabled it for its customers. Airtel's reason to decline RCS earlier was spam communications. With RCS and encrypted communication, Airtel wouldn't have been able to create a spam free communication experience for its customers.









Read More - iPhone 17e Launched in India: Price and Specifications

However, now a partnership with Google has been announced to bring RCS for the customers. Of course Airtel wouldn't do this if there are no safeguards in place. Google has actually agreed to integrate Airtel's intelligence into its RCS platform, and this will ensure that users keep getting a safe and secure experience while enjoying the benefits that RCS brings to the table. With RCS, users can share images and videos in high-quality directly via the SMS.

RCS is a growing market globally, and thus, sometime or the other, Airtel had to adopt it. However, the way Airtel has gone about it is super cool. The telco didn't leave its priority - which is a safe and spam free communication experience for the customers. Google also accepted Airtel's terms as it understood the need for user safety.

Read More - Xiaomi 17 Series and Pad 8 Launch Date in India

This partnership sets an expample for the global market for how the tech companies can work hand-in-hand with the telecom operators to keep users safe and their experience first. Google's RCS is already available for customers Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Now, Airtel, the only private telecom operator left to adopt it has also done it. As and when you start experiencing RCS on Airtel's network, let us know the experience on our social media profiles and comments section of this website.