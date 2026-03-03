

Indian telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has introduced unlimited data on its postpaid plans for users. The unlimited data plan includes the existing unlimited 5G data offering, as well as the newly introduced unlimited 4G data option for postpaid users. Previously, Airtel launched the unlimited data (4G and 5G) offering in around 10 circles only, and now the offer appears to have been launched PAN India. Although there is no official announcement from the company, the changes are live on official platforms. This revision means Airtel postpaid plans now offer unlimited data across all plans to customers in the open market.

Airtel Unlimited 4G and 5G for Postpaid

According to Airtel, the unlimited benefit applies to both parent and add-on connections. However, Airtel has clarified that data usage beyond 300GB in a billing cycle will be treated as commercial usage. Subscribers can access unlimited data on 4G and 5G networks, subject to this fair usage threshold.









Airtel Postpaid Plans

Bharti Airtel has updated its postpaid portfolio to offer unlimited 4G and 5G data across all tiers, subject to commercial usage policies. Below are the details for the seven plans, ranging from individual connections to large family bundles.

Airtel Individual Plan - Rs 449/Month

This entry-level plan provides a single SIM with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day. It now features unlimited 4G and 5G data. Digital perks include a 3-month subscription to JioHotstar Mobile, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and 100GB of Google One cloud storage. Additionally, users receive 12 months of Adobe Express Premium, fraud detection alerts, free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag tracking services.

Airtel Individual Plan - Rs 549/Month

A step up for individual users, this plan offers the same core unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited 4G/5G data. The entertainment value is significantly higher, including a 1-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription and 6 months of Amazon Prime. It also carries over the standard benefits of Google One (100GB), Adobe Express Premium (12 months), Airtel Xstream Play Premium, and security features like spam protection. Free Hello Tunes and Blue Ribbon Bag are also included in the plan.

Airtel Family Plan for 2 - Rs 699/Month

Designed for couples or small households, this plan includes two SIMs (one primary and one add-on). Both members enjoy unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day.

The bundle features a 6-month Amazon Prime membership and a 1-year JioHotstar Mobile subscription. Users also gain access to Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Google One storage, and the 12-month Adobe Express Premium offer. Additionally, Airtel postpaid customers can enjoy fraud detection and spam alerts, free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag service.

Airtel Family Plan for 3 - Rs 999/Month

This mid-tier family plan supports three SIMs (one primary and two add-ons), with each member receiving unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. All members have access to unlimited 4G and 5G data. In addition to 6 months of Amazon Prime and 1 year of JioHotstar Mobile, this plan introduces premium media perks like Apple TV and Apple Music. Standard utility benefits like Google One, Adobe Express, free Hello Tunes, Blue Ribbon Bag service, and fraud protection are also included.

Airtel Family Plan for 4 - Rs 1199/Month

Providing even more value for larger groups, this plan covers four SIMs (one primary and three add-ons). All connections are equipped with unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited 4G/5G data. The bundled entertainment suite features 6 months of Amazon Prime, 1 year of JioHotstar Mobile, Apple TV, and Apple Music. It continues to offer the full range of utility perks, including Airtel Xstream Play Premium, fraud detection and spam alerts, free Hello Tunes, Blue Ribbon Bag service, and Adobe Express Premium for 12 months.

Airtel Family Plan for 4 (Plus Netflix) - Rs 1399/Month

While similar in SIM count to the Rs 1199 plan (supporting four total connections), this tier adds a Netflix Basic subscription to the mix. All members enjoy unlimited 4G and 5G data along with standard unlimited calling and SMS benefits (100 SMS per day). The plan also includes Amazon Prime (6 months), JioHotstar Mobile (1 year), Apple TV, and Apple Music. The standard "Airtel Thanks" benefits, such as Google One (100GB cloud storage), Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, fraud detection and spam alerts, free Hello Tunes, and Blue Ribbon Bag, remain part of the package.

Airtel Family Plan for 5 - Rs 1749/Month

The flagship offering supports five SIMs (one primary and four add-ons), making it ideal for large families. All five members get unlimited 4G and 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calling. This premium plan upgrades the streaming experience with a Netflix Standard subscription. Customers can upgrade to Netflix Premium by paying a fee of Rs 150 per month.

It also bundles 6 months of Amazon Prime, 1 year of JioHotstar Mobile, Apple TV, Apple Music, and the complete suite of utility and security benefits like Google One (100GB cloud storage), Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, free Hello Tunes, Blue Ribbon Bag, and fraud detection and spam alerts.

Additionally, customers get a bill discount of Rs 3000, applicable once a year from the date of activation of the Rs 1749 plan, on the purchase of any international roaming packs with 10-day and 30-day validity (not applicable for any other validity pack).

For the Jammu and Kashmir service area, Airtel also offers Postpaid Plan 10 and Infinity Postpaid Plan 349 with unlimited calls (local + STD + roaming), 100 SMS/day (local + STD + roaming), Adobe Express Premium for 1 year, and 25GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB (beyond consumption of the allocated data quota, data will be stopped).

Add-on Connection

Customers can add a maximum of 9 add-on connections (including free and paid, as per the plan construct). Paid add-on connections will be charged at Rs 349 per connection, and a data-only add-on is available for Rs 149 (this data-only add-on plan will consume data from the parent data quota).

What This Means for Airtel Postpaid Users

With this revision, Airtel has effectively positioned all its Infinity postpaid plans as unlimited data offerings. Customers can continue using data on the 4G/5G network under the unlimited framework, unless flagged for commercial usage.

The unlimited benefit applies to both parent and add-on connections, making it particularly attractive for families and multi-SIM users.

With unlimited 4G and 5G now available PAN India across its postpaid portfolio, Airtel is clearly doubling down on high-value, bundled digital experiences for its users.