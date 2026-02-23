Is Xiaomi Bringing Back Laptops in India

Xiaomi stopped selling laptops all together in India. This decision likely came due to stiff competition in the category and may be not enough returns.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, is working on several new product launches for India.
  • This includes four new smartphones, and a tablet.
  • The company recently launched a new TV series in India called QLED X Pro 75.

is xiaomi bringing back laptops in india

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant, is working on several new product launches for India. This includes four new smartphones, and a tablet. The company recently launched a new TV series in India called QLED X Pro 75. However, separately, a company executive has confirmed that Xiaomi is working on the launch of a new computing device in the country. Now, this doesn't explicitly means a laptop, as it could be yet another tablet. However, we do hope Xiaomi is bringing back the laptops to the Indian market.




Some years back, Xiaomi stopped selling laptops all together in India. This decision likely came due to stiff competition in the category and may be not enough returns. Xiaomi has teased on X (formerly known as Twitter), that it has redefined the tablet category, but it is not stopping there. The device, its name, and its exact category is yet to be revealed.

If it is a thin or a light laptop, we would love to see what Xiaomi is cooking there. The company has always produced excellent products when it cames to laptops in the past. That said, India is already flooded with laptops from several brands, and this it will be worth seeing if this time Xiaomi has something interesting enough to differentiate itself from the others.

However, the chances is that this is most likely a tablet. This is because the decision to stop laptops a few years wouldn't magically be overturned, as there's no major upside to being in the laptop market today. Xiaomi started 2026 in India with the Redmi Note 15 5G and then later also brought the Pro models in the series a few weeks later. However, we are yet to see the flagship offerings from the company in India in 2026, and that is what we are most excited for.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

