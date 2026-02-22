Reliance Jio Most Expensive Broadband Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Reliance Jio Rs 8499 broadband plan comes with 1 Gbps of download and upload speed. The plan offers 6600GB or 6.6TB data per month. Then there's free voice calling benefit included as well.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has the largest broadband business in India.
  • The telecom operator has a variety of plans on available for the customers.
  • There are both affordable plans, meant for the masses, and the super high-speed plans bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits and huge amounts of data for free use.

reliance jio most expensive broadband plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has the largest broadband business in India. The telecom operator has a variety of plans on available for the customers. There are both affordable plans, meant for the masses, and the super high-speed plans bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits and huge amounts of data for free use. Today, we will talk about the most expensive broadband plan in the country by Jio. The plans are available in a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly configurations from Jio, even this one we are going to talk about. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 8,499. Let's take a look at the plan in detail and its benefits here.




Read More - Mukesh Ambani Makes a Huge Statement Related to Jio

Reliance Jio Rs 8499 Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 8499 broadband plan comes with 1 Gbps of download and upload speed. The plan offers 6600GB or 6.6TB data per month. Then there's free voice calling benefit included as well. There are on-demand TV channels as well. They are more than 1000 on-demand TV channels. The plan is also available for AirFiber customers. The AirFiber customers, though, get 1TB or 1000GB of monthly data from the company.

Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. There are many OTT benefits bundled for the customers with this plan, and they are:

  • Netflix (Premium)
  • Amazon Prime Lite
  • YouTube Premium
  • JioHotstar
  • SonyLIV
  • ZEE5
  • SunNXT
  • Hoichoi
  • Discovery+
  • TimesPlay
  • TarangPlus
  • Eros Now
  • Lionsgate Play
  • ShemarooMe
  • ETVWin
  • FanCode (via JioTV+)

Read More - JioHotstar Brings ChatGPT Powered Voice Discovery

Note that the cost of the plans doesn't include taxes. So the final billing with also include 18% GST. Then there's also a Rs 3999 variant of the fiber plan, with 1 Gbps of speed. This plan also has all the above OTT benefits, but bundles 3300GB or 3.3TB of monthly data for the customers.

