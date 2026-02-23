Apple Event: What to Expect on March 4

Reported by Tanuja K 0

There's a strong indication that we will see the launch of iPhone 17e on the day. Apart from this, there could be multiple new products across Mac, iPad, and accessories portfolio.

Highlights

  • Apple has announced a new launch event next month.
  • The launch event is set for March 4, 2026.
  • Apple will be hosting a special Apple experience.

apple event what to expect march 4

Apple has announced a new launch event next month. The launch event is set for March 4, 2026. The company said that it will be hosting a 'special Apple experience', on the launch day. According to industry experts and rumours, we can expect to see five new products during the special launch from Apple.




There's a strong indication that we will see the launch of iPhone 17e on the day. Apart from this, there could be multiple new products across Mac, iPad, and accessories portfolio. What's interesting is that according to an update from Mark Gurman, Apple's creating a special experience for the users which will start from March 2 and be spread across three days till March 4, 2026.

Gurman expects at least five new products during the launch. The iPhone 17e could be the highlight, but then there's also a new affordable MacBook expected to launch. This could as well steal some of the attention of the consumers. Apple could bring the iPhone processor on the MacBook, which would be very interesting to see. Additionally, we could see the display being slightly smaller than 13-inches.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

