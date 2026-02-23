Vivo is Not Done with V70 5G Series

Vivo just launched the Vivo V70 5G series in India. The Vivo V70 5G series has two phones - Vivo V70 5G and the Vivo V70 Elite 5G. Now, there could be a third one. We are talking about the Vivo V70 FE 5G, which has been surfacing online now. The launch could be super soon. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to debut on February 28, 2026, just a few days after the launch of the Vivo V70 series. But this likely won't be an Indian launch. For India, the launch could be at a later date.









Read More - Is Xiaomi Bringing Back Laptops in India

The Vivo V70 FE 5G could feature a 200MP OIS camera sensor, at least that is what the leaks online are suggesting. It could pack a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging along with IP68 and IP69 rating support. The phone is expected to run on Origin OS 6 out of the box and get six years of system updates and five years of smooth performance.

Read More - Mukesh Ambani Makes a Huge Statement Related to Jio

We don't know whether this is a confirmed device or not. The phone's front camera could feature a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling.