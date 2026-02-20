Nothing Phone (4a) Series is Launching on this Date

Nothing is soon going to launch the Phone (4a) series in India. This phone series is expected to build on the success of the Phone (3a) series which also has a Pro model. We exepct the same to be in the Phone (4a) series as well. Nothing will again hold an international launch event and it will be livestreamed online for the fans and the media to watch. The Nothing Phone (4a) series will launch in Central Saint Martins, London, on March 5, 2026. The launch will take place on Thursday, 10:30 GMT, which translates to 4 PM in India.









Read More - Google Pixel 10a Arrives in India with Many Firsts

Nothing has already confirmed that it will not launch any flagship phones in 2026. Instead, the Phone 3 will continue to be the top device for the market. Thus, the Phone (4a) series will become very important for the company to focus on.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said, "we’re going to be focused on leveling up our (a) series with the (4a). It’s our best selling series and we’re really excited about taking this even closer to what a flagship experience is going to be across the board from materials, design to screen, camera, etc."

Read More - Vivo V70, V70 Elite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Pei also talked about new colour experimentation this time around. This definitely makes us feel excited to check for what's in store.