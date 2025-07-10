ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED New Colour and Offer Announced: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available for Rs 89,990 in India (check here). With the bank discounts, the price can be lowered even further by Rs 3,000. The company is also offering EMI options to consumers directly on Amazon.

Highlights

  • ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED has launched in a new colour in India.
  • This new colour will be available starting July 12, 2025 on Amazon India under the Prime Day Sale.
  • The Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful laptop that's great for professionals and students as it also comes with Copilot + PC from Microsoft.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED has launched in a new colour in India. This new colour will be available with great offers starting July 12, 2025 on Amazon India under the Prime Day Sale. The Zenbook 14 OLED is a powerful laptop that's great for professionals and students as it also comes with Copilot + PC from Microsoft. The laptop will be available with discounts on the Amazon sale. Let's take a look at the price, offers and its specifications.




ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) Price in India

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED is available for Rs 89,990 in India (check here). With the bank discounts, the price can be lowered even further by Rs 3,000. The company is also offering EMI options to consumers directly on Amazon. There's 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage available. The laptop comes with one year warranty and free delivery. Let's take a look at the specifications.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3406KA) Specifications in India

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch OLED display panel with 3K resolution support (2880 x 1800 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 400nits of peak brighness, and a backlit chiclet keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. For processor and graphics, there's AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor clocked at 2 GHz, and an integrated AMD Radeon graphics card.

The laptop will run on Windows 11 Home out of the box with a free subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB cloud storage for one year and Office Home 2024 with lifetime validity. The RAM is LPDDR5X and storage is M.2 NVMe PCLe 4.0 SSD. There's one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with support for display / power delivery, one USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, and one 3.5mm audio jack.

There's a FHD camera on the display top for video calling. The laptop packs a 75WHrs battery (4-cell Li-ion). One of the highlights of the laptop is that it weighs just about 1.2 Kg.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

