Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Launched in India: Price, Specs

Samsung has launched both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in India. These are top tier folding phones and this time look like a massive upgrade both in design and performance over the last generation. While the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 devices were a disappointment, that's not the case with the foldables from Samsung in 2025.









Let's take a look at the prices first, and then jump to specifications and features of the devices.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced in India:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,74,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,86,999

At this time, during the pre-order phase, customers will get the 12GB+512GB for the price of Rs 1,74,999 along with other benefits and Samsung vouchers. The phone will go on first sale from July 12, and is available in the following colour options - Mint (Samsung website/app exclusive), Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Silver Shadow. Early delivery of the phone starts from July 22, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is priced in India:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 1,09,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 1,21,999

Again, at this time, during the pre-order phase, customers will get the 12GB+512GB for the price of Rs 1,09,999 along with other benefits and Samsung vouchers. The phone will go on first sale from July 112, and will be available in the following colours - Mint (Samsung website/app exclusive), Blue Shadow, Jetblack, and Coralred. Early delivery of the phone starts from July 22, 2025.

Samsung also has exchange offers available on its website. Now let's look at the specifications/features of the devices.

Read More - Moto g96 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications in India

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the thinnest and lightest in the Galaxy Z Fold series to date — measuring 4.2 millimeters when unfolded, 8.9 millimeters when folded and weighing 215 grams. The phone's display now has 21:9 aspect ratio, which is cool. It has a 200MP main camera, capturing four times the details compared to the previous gen's 50MP counterpart. Then there are two more camera sensors at the rear - 12MP + 10MP. There's AI-powered ProVisual Engine which helps in delivering sharper images and more vivid colours. For selfies, there's a 10MP sensor at the front, but it lacks auto-focus.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. It runs on Android 16 (OneUI 8) out of the box, which is sweet. The phone is scheduled to get security updates till July 31, 2032. There's a 4400mAh battery and support for 25W fast-charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes the Exynos 2500 chip coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip7 introduces the Galaxy Z Flip series’ largest cover screen and its slimmest design yet. The standout 4.1-inch FlexWindow features ultra-thin 1.25-millimeter bezels, allowing the display to span nearly the entire cover — excluding the camera lens — for an expanded viewing experience.

It has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with support for 2600nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 4300mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. There's a 50MP + 12MP camera setup at the rear with a 10MP sensor at the front. This phone will also get security updates till July 31, 2025.