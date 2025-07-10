starlink gets final nod from indian authorities

Starlink, a global satellite communication (satcom) services company, is finally coming to India. The company has been trying to access permissions from the Indian government for years now. But it hadn't happened, until now. Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, has received the final regulatory requirement from the Indian authorities. Starlink has to comply with many security regulations, and so does other satcom companies in the Indian market. The approval from IN-SPACe came on July 8, 2025.









Jio-SES and Eutelsat OneWeb are the two satcom companies which have received the approval from the relevant Indian authorities. Now Starlink has joined the room. The GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) permit was offered to Starlink last month. Now, even the IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre) approval has come for the company. This approval came on July 8, 2025.

Starlink can now offer services in India using its Gen 1 satellites. Gen 1 satellites from the company are LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites around the globe. There are a total of 4408 such satellites in the orbit which can deliver up to 600 Gbps througput in the Indian geography. It is worth noting that Indian telcos including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already announced a partnership with SpaceX. Under this partnership, the companies will distribute the equipment of Starlink through their retail stores in the country.

Starlink has not yet announced the prices for India. But very soon, it is likely to come as the company has recieved all the necessary approvals. The wait is now for the government to announce spectrum prices and the allocation method. As of now, satcom operators are supposed to get the spectrum through an administration method. But it hasn't started yet.