Starlink has finally launched in Bangladesh. While India launch is also in the near future, we can take a guess at the Indian pricing looking at what's being offered in Bangladesh. To start with, the service doesn't seem affordable for a middle-class person at all. Starlink will definitely not scale in Bangladesh in the residential segment given fiber would be at least 70-80% cheaper in almost every case. Let's take a look at how much a standard Starlink connection will cost in Bangladesh and then understand if the Indian pricing would also make sense.









Starlink Cost in Bangladesh with Price Conversion to Indian Rupee

Starlink's standard connection kit, which is called Standard Kit will cost BDT 47,000 (approx Rs 32,922) and then there will be a shipping and handling charge of BDT 2,800 (approx Rs 1,961). The total that the user will have to pay for just the kit and its shipping charge is BDT 49,800 (approx Rs 34,883). Note that this is excluding the price one needs to pay for an active plan.

Starlink's website mentions that the Residential plan will cost BDT 6,000 per month (approx Rs 4,202). Note that this charge will come either upon activation or 30 days after the delivery, whichever comes first. So approximately, in Indian pricing, a customer needs to pay approximately Rs 39,000 to get the kit and the plan for the first month.

There's also a Residential Lite plan, which costs BDT 4,200 per month (Rs 2,941), which is still expensive only. The company hasn't mentioned the speed or the data that users will get with this. This is what the users will have to pay in Bangladesh, and we expect the Indian pricing to be in the same segment. Starlink may consider the scale opportunity in India and because of its partnership with the telcos, the price of the plans and kit could be marginally subsidised for the Indian market.

Regardless, in any scenario, a fiber or an AirFiber connection in India would be make more economical sense than a Starlink connection.