macbook air m2 price drops in india

MacBook Air M2 has been in the market for a long time. At present, it is available for a very low price on Amazon. Considering the launch price of around Rs 1 lakh, the current price is a very sweet deal. The MacBook Air M2 is available for less than Rs 70,000 with the offers from Amazon. Let's understand how this pricing works and see some of the specifications of the laptop.









Read More - Vivo T4R 5G Launching in India Soon

MacBook Air M2 Price in India

MacBook Air M2 is currently selling for Rs 77,990 on Amazon. But then users can also also get another Rs 8,000 off with a SBI or ICICI Bank credit card. With that, the price of the laptop will become Rs 69,990 for the users.

The MacBook Air M2 was launched in 2022. So yes, it has been quite a few years. However, it is still quite powerful. The M2 chip features an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. It has 8GB of rAM and 256GB of SSD storage in the base variant. Users can also get more RAM and higher storage variants if available in the market.

Read More - AirPods Production in India Faces Issues Because of China: Report

The laptop has a 13.6-inch standard Air screen with Liquid Retina display that supports 2560 x 1664 resolution. The screen supports up to 500nits of brightness and P3 wide colour. The laptop weighs just 1.24 kg and has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and a MagSafe 3 charging port. The laptop has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio support.

At the current price of Rs 69,990 with the offers, this is a pretty sweet deal for the users. If you want a stylish laptop with a lot of power, the MacBook Air M2 can be a sweet choice for you.