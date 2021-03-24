Vodafone Idea Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge Now Bundles ZEE5 Premium Subscription

With the addition of the ZEE5 Premium subscription, Vi is making an already enticing plan even more effective

By March 24th, 2021 AT 7:12 AM
    Vodafone Idea Revises Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge

    Vodafone Idea Limited aka Vi has revised the Rs 1,197 prepaid recharge today. After removing the ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit from its postpaid plans, Vi has added the same OTT app membership to the Rs 1,197 prepaid plan. With this revision, Vodafone Idea is now shipping free ZEE5 Premium membership with the prepaid plans of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795, Rs 1,197 and Rs 2,595. The Rs 1,197 is a unique offering from the telco because of its 180 days validity and a very decent 1.5GB daily data benefit. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calls, weekend data rollover, unlimited night data and 100 SMSes per day. As you already know, Vi provides free access to its Vi Movies & TV app with every prepaid plan.

    Vodafone Idea Rs 1,197 Prepaid Plan: Check New Benefits

    Introduced back in October 2019, Vi’s Rs 1,197 prepaid plan was then limited to just ‘Home Credit’ users. To recall, Vodafone Idea partnered with Home Credit and offered smartphones worth less than Rs 10,000 at a down payment of Rs 799 along with the Rs 1,197 plan that offered benefits for six months or 180 days. Later at the end of 2020, Vi revised the plan and made it available to every prepaid subscriber.

    Now, it has revised the plan again by adding the ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit to the table. Complete benefits of the Rs 1,197 prepaid recharge include unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, ZEE5 Premium access for one year, unlimited night data between 12 AM and 6 AM, weekend data rollover facility and free access to Vi Movies & TV application.

    The validity of the plan remains unchanged at 180 days, which is a really good thing. A lot of prepaid customers (especially those who just want their phone number to be active) are looking out for long-term plans, and the recharges such as Rs 1,197 and Rs 1,499 serve their purpose.

    On top of that, Vi is offering additional perks like unlimited night data and weekend data rollover facility with the Rs 1,197 recharge. With the weekend data rollover benefit, subscribers can save their data from Monday to Friday and consume it at one go during the weekends- Saturday and Sunday. This offer is perfect for those who work a lot during weekdays and want to catch up on some TV shows or movies on Netflix or Amazon Prime during weekends. With the addition of the ZEE5 Premium subscription, Vi is making an already enticing plan even more effective.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    OnePlus 9R With Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India at Rs 39,999

    Alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the Chinese company also launched the OnePlus 9R- a smartphone aimed at...

    OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Price Starts at Rs 49,999

    The much-awaited OnePlus 9 series has finally launched in India. The series includes OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and...

