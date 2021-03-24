Vodafone Idea Rs 1,197 Prepaid Recharge Now Bundles ZEE5 Premium Subscription

Vodafone Idea Limited aka Vi has revised the Rs 1,197 prepaid recharge today. After removing the ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit from its postpaid plans, Vi has added the same OTT app membership to the Rs 1,197 prepaid plan. With this revision, Vodafone Idea is now shipping free ZEE5 Premium membership with the prepaid plans of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795, Rs 1,197 and Rs 2,595. The Rs 1,197 is a unique offering from the telco because of its 180 days validity and a very decent 1.5GB daily data benefit. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calls, weekend data rollover, unlimited night data and 100 SMSes per day. As you already know, Vi provides free access to its Vi Movies & TV app with every prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,197 Prepaid Plan: Check New Benefits

Introduced back in October 2019, Vi’s Rs 1,197 prepaid plan was then limited to just ‘Home Credit’ users. To recall, Vodafone Idea partnered with Home Credit and offered smartphones worth less than Rs 10,000 at a down payment of Rs 799 along with the Rs 1,197 plan that offered benefits for six months or 180 days. Later at the end of 2020, Vi revised the plan and made it available to every prepaid subscriber.

Now, it has revised the plan again by adding the ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit to the table. Complete benefits of the Rs 1,197 prepaid recharge include unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, ZEE5 Premium access for one year, unlimited night data between 12 AM and 6 AM, weekend data rollover facility and free access to Vi Movies & TV application.

The validity of the plan remains unchanged at 180 days, which is a really good thing. A lot of prepaid customers (especially those who just want their phone number to be active) are looking out for long-term plans, and the recharges such as Rs 1,197 and Rs 1,499 serve their purpose.

On top of that, Vi is offering additional perks like unlimited night data and weekend data rollover facility with the Rs 1,197 recharge. With the weekend data rollover benefit, subscribers can save their data from Monday to Friday and consume it at one go during the weekends- Saturday and Sunday. This offer is perfect for those who work a lot during weekdays and want to catch up on some TV shows or movies on Netflix or Amazon Prime during weekends. With the addition of the ZEE5 Premium subscription, Vi is making an already enticing plan even more effective.