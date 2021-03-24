OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: Minimal Differences

OnePlus 9R went official in India yesterday at a starting price of Rs 39,999. The 2021 OnePlus flagships are the costlier ones launched to date, with the standard OnePlus 9 retailing for Rs 49,999, something no one expected. To make up for the price hike of standard OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus launched an affordable flagship smartphone called ‘OnePlus 9R.’ Starting at Rs 39,999, the OnePlus 9R boasts similar specifications as the OnePlus 8T that was launched in September 2020. Considering just the price, you can say the OnePlus 9R will feature identical specs to the OnePlus 8T, and you’re not wrong. Starting from the dimensions to the battery capacity, the OnePlus 9R is identical to the OnePlus 8T, barring few changes- the processor and the design. Continue reading to know the differences between the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: What’s Common

Both the phones measure 8.4mm thick and weigh 184 grams, and even boast exact dimensions. They sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, 402 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate and support sRGB. They come in two configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, and there’s no microSD card slot for storage expansion on both phones.

They both have a similar quad-camera setup on the back; A 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor works in tandem with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view, 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor complete the setup. OnePlus has added Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) on the 8T and 9R. Towards the front, there’s the 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

Thanks to the addition of AMOLED screens, OnePlus managed to add an in-display fingerprint scanner on both the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R. Lastly, they have a 4500mAh battery unit that charges at 65W speeds. Both the phones run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9R: What’s Different

Well, the only major difference between the two phones is the processor. The OnePlus 8T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the OnePlus 9R has Snapdragon 870 SoC underneath. Having said that, the Snapdragon 865 and 870 are very identical, and you won’t notice any difference in the day-to-day performance.

The second major change between the two phones is the new design. The OnePlus 9R boasts a similar design as the OnePlus nine series and comes in two new colours- Lake Blue and Carbon Black.

Despite having a new chipset, the OnePlus 9R is priced lower than the OnePlus 8T. The 8GB+128GB variant of the OnePlus 9R costs Rs 39,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant will retail for Rs 43,999. On the flip side, we have the OnePlus 8T that’s available right now at Rs 40,449 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 43,499 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

We can expect OnePlus to slash the prices of the OnePlus 8T before the OnePlus 9R goes on sale. The OnePlus 9R will be available for purchase in mid-April (21 days from today).