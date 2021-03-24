Realme C25 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and 6000mAh Battery Goes Official

Realme continues to expand its C-series. The Oppo spin-off company has now launched a new budget smartphone called Realme C25, with basic specs on board. The Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G70 chipset and it has a 6000mAh battery underneath, in-line with the recent Realme C series of phones. The Realme C15 is the most recent smartphone under the C series in India, so we can expect the Realme C25 to launch in the country very soon. Going by the specs, we can expect the Realme C25 to take on Redmi 9 Power and the recently launched Micromax In 1 smartphone. The Realme C25 is priced at IDR 2,300,000 (approx Rs 11,600).

Realme C25: Specifications and Features

The Realme C25 has identical specifications as the Realme C15. The handset flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Realme did not reveal the protection used on the screen of Realme C25. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone has been launched in two configurations- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Realme has included a triple camera setup on the rear side of the Realme C25. There’s a 48MP primary sensor on the back, clubbed with a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has an 8MP selfie camera included in the teardrop notch on the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme C25 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a Micro USB port. The phone runs Android 11-based RealmeUI out of the box and comes backed by a 6000mAh battery. We don’t have the fast charging details of the phone as of this writing. The fingerprint scanner is present on the rear side of the phone.

Realme C25: Pricing and Availability

Realme launched the C25 in two colour options- Water Grey and Water Blue. It will be available in Indonesia at a starting price of IDR 2,300,000 (approx. Rs 11,600) from March 27. Realme is all set to launch the Realme 8 series in India later today, so we can expect the launch of Realme C25 sometime in early April.