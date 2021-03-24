What Does OnePlus Watch Bring to the Table for Rs 14,999?

The OnePlus Watch was announced for India last night alongside the OnePlus 9 series. It is the first-ever smartwatch launched by OnePlus. Previously, the Chinese smartphone maker had launched a fitness band called the ‘OnePlus Band’.

The OnePlus Band wasn’t expensive and fit well within the budget for most people going for the Mi Band 5. However, the OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999, and it is not cheap for a majority of the market.

So why is this smartwatch from the OnePlus priced so high? Let’s take a look at all of its features and assess if the price is justified.

OnePlus Watch Features/Specifications

The OnePlus Watch comes with a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with the protection of 2.5D curved glass on top. It runs on the RTOS operating system (OS) and has 4GB of internal storage.

For fitness enthusiasts, there are more than 110 workout modes that the smartwatch is compatible with. To keep you relaxed about its safety, the smartwatch comes with IP68 and 5ATM certification meaning it is water and dust resistant.

It has a stainless steel glossy body. In the standard edition of the OnePlus Watch, you will get the strap made out of fluoroelastomer material, whereas in the Cobalt Limited Edition, the strap is made of leather.

The workout modes include activities such as badminton, swimming, elliptical, outdoor cycling, marathon, running, cycling, walking, jogging, cross trainer, rowing machine, yoga, cricket, mountaineering, and more.

Other health features of the OnePlus Watch include rapid heart rate monitoring, SpO2 detection, breathing, stress detection, and sedentary reminder.

The OnePlus Watch has a standalone GPS fitted inside with four satellite positioning. All the health data and stats of the users will be recorded and synced with the OnePlus Health application.

If you have charged the OnePlus Watch completely, the company claims that you won’t have to worry about charging it again for another two weeks. Further, OnePlus said that 20 minutes of charging will give the user 7 days worth of performance and 5 minutes of charging will give a day’s worth of performance.

Special Features of OnePlus Watch for OnePlus TV and Smartphone Users

If you own a OnePlus TV or a OnePlus smartphone, there are special features on the OnePlus Watch you can explore.

First of all OnePlus Watch will directly enable you to make hands-free calls and control the camera shutter (not exclusive to OnePlus devices). If you own a OnePlus smartphone, you will directly be able to access Zen mode and gallery for your device via the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch will further allow you to control your music playing on the smartphone or any Bluetooth device.

If you have a OnePlus TV, you will be able to control the volume and even browse through different content on your Smart TV with the help of the OnePlus Watch.

Further, the OnePlus Watch has smart detection capabilities wherein it can detect if the user has slept watching TV. Thus it will automatically turn off the TV 30 minutes after you have fallen asleep.

Adding to this, whenever you receive a call, the OnePlus Watch will automatically lower the volume of the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus Watch Price

The OnePlus Watch has launched for Rs 16,999 but is available for an introductory price of Rs 14,999. It will arrive in two variants – Midnight Black and Midnight Silver. There is also a Cobalt Limited Edition which will feature a Cobalt Alloy case.

So is the price worth it? We can’t say for sure until we have reviewed the OnePlus Watch. The review will be out soon. However, compared to the other smartwatches from Oppo, Samsung, and more companies in the same price range, we will say that OnePlus Watch has decent features.

The first sale of the OnePlus Watch will start soon. You can go to the company’s website and choose to get notified whenever the smartwatch is available in stock.