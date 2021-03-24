Android Gaming Console in Works by Qualcomm: Report

Demand for video games increased multiple folds in the last year due to pandemic. The second-half of 2020 saw new generation gaming consoles coming to the market, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and more.

Now, according to an IANS report, even Qualcomm, a semi-conductor manufacturing giant, is working on its own gaming console that might launch in the near future. The console is said to be powered by Android and similar to that of Nintendo Switch.

Android Police report suggests that the gaming console from Qualcomm will come with detachable controllers. It is worth noting that Nintendo’s handheld console also comes with detachable Joycons.

Expected Pricing for the Qualcomm Gaming Console

The gaming console from Qualcomm is expected to be priced in the $300 range (approximately Rs 22,000).

The Qualcomm gaming console is expected to come with the company’s Quick Charge Technology and feature a large 6,000mAh battery.

Qualcomm is said to be using premium parts and supplies for manufacturing and designing the gamepads. Each side of the console is expected to feature a detachable controller.

The gaming console is expected to be running on the custom version of Android 12 specially built for the device. It is rumoured that Qualcomm is working with a very reputable name in the controller industry to design and manufacture its products.

If it is true, and Qualcomm’s gaming console is like the Nintendo Switch, it might also support playing the video output on external monitors such as TVs or computer screens.

Heavy demand for Nintendo Switch made it the most sold gaming console of 2020 in the US, both in terms of dollars and units. Out of the 20 top-selling games of 2020, half of them were published by Nintendo.

If Qualcomm can create, design, and manufacture a better console than Nintendo, it will be a true revolution for the console market.