Sony PlayStation 5 Set to Launch in India on February 2, Pre-Orders Begin on January 12



Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5), the latest gaming console from Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is all set to be launched in India on February 2, 2021, the company announced on Friday. SIE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation responsible for the PlayStation products initially unwrapped the PS5 devices at a virtual event in June, 2020. The company said that the PS5 series would be available in two models including a standard model that features a Ultra High-definition (UHD) Blue-ray disc drive and a Digital Edition without the disc drive.

Sony Set to Launch PlayStation 5 on February 2 in India

In its announcement on Friday, the company said that the pre-orders for PS5 is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on January 12, 2021. It is said that the users can pre-order the console at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay sales and “select other authorized retail partners.”

“We take this opportunity to once more thank our PlayStation enthusiasts for their patience and enthusiasm around PS5,” the company said in its announcement on Twitter.

While the company released the PS5 series on November 12, 2020, in “seven key markets” including the US and Canada, the “global rollout” happened on November 19. In India, the company initially highlighted the PS5 series would be available in “late 2020.”

“Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it’s truly humbling,” Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a release in September, 2020.

Sony PS5 Series Starts at Rs 39,990 in India

In October, 2020, the company announced the price tag of its PS5 series in India with the entry level Digital Edition carrying a price tag of Rs 39,990. Further, the company said that the PS5 standard edition with UHD disc drive will be available for Rs 49,990 in India.

In comparison, the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X, the latest gaming consoles from Microsoft are priced at Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990. The latest gaming consoles from Microsoft were released in India in November, 2020.