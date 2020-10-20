PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Indian Price Comparison



The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5), a much-awaited gaming console from the Japanese maker is going to hit the Indian market soon. The company released the official Indian pricing of the PS5 on Saturday. However, it is worthy to note that Xbox Series X is also slated to arrive in the Indian market soon and pricing for the Xbox Series X is also out now. The PS5 will come in two different variants for India and it is the same for Xbox Series X as well. So let’s take a look at the prices of both PS5 and Xbox Series X and compare them. More on the story ahead.

PS5 and Xbox Series X: Indian Price Compared

Sony announced that both its PS5 units will be made available in India. It has to be noted that the company in early June unwrapped two models of the PS5 including a standard model that features a Ultra High-definition (UHD) Blue-ray disc drive. The company on Saturday said that the standard model is priced at Rs 49,990. The second model is known as the ‘PlayStation 5 Digital Edition’ and the company on Saturday announced that it carries a price tag of Rs 39,990.

Meanwhile, the next generation Xbox Series will also be available in two variants with the entry-level variant known as Xbox Series S while the second variant is called the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990 while the second variant is priced at Rs 49,990. It is interesting to note that there is a difference of Rs 5,000 in the base variants of the PS5 and Xbox Series X with the PS5 being more expensive. But then the superior variants of both the consoles come for the same price which is Rs 49,990.

Sony also announced the prices for accessories and the controllers of the PS5. The DualSense Wireless Controller is priced at Rs 5990 while the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset is priced at Rs 8590. Further, there is an HD Camera which is priced at Rs 5190 while the Media Remote and DualSense Charging Station are both priced at Rs 2590 each.

Sony has also announced 5 games for the PS5 already and its prices are also out for India. There are three games priced at Rs 4999 including ‘Demon’s Souls’, ‘Destruction Allstars’, and ‘Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition.’ Further, the company announced two games that are priced a little lower at Rs 3999 including ‘Sackboy A Big Adventure’ and ‘Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales’.

The next generation Xbox Series has been available for pre-order from September 22, 2020. The sales for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles will start from November 10. However, no pre-order or release date for PS5 has been revealed by Sony yet.