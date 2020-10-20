

The first thing that we look at when we get a new internet connection is the kind of speed we will get. If the speed is sufficient, other things matter less. But is that the right way to choose an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or a broadband plan? The answer is no; There are several other things which a user needs to focus his/her attention on before they choose their ISP. So what are those things? For starters, the kind of over-the-top (OTT) benefits that the ISP offers with its broadband plans. Keep reading ahead to find out more about this.

How to Choose an ISP?

Speed is important, so if that is right, the next thing that you should look at is the kind of service that the ISP offers in your area. Getting ‘internet service’ is different from getting ‘quality internet service’. Look into the feedback and reviews that people in your area are providing about various internet service providers. Because even if the speed offered is good, but the network and the service of the ISP are not reliable, the speed won’t make any positive difference.

The next thing that you should look at is the amount of money that you are paying to the ISP for various plans. There are ISPs which provide broadband plans with good benefits but at a very high cost. Then there are other ISPs which offer cheaper plans, but the benefits are also less. Thus, compare the prices of the plans offered by different ISPs and ensure that you don’t overpay for your plan.

The third thing would be to check the kind of OTT benefits that are available to you. Almost every ISP is offering OTT benefits with its broadband plans to the users now. Jio, for example, provides its users with several OTT benefits with its broadband plans. Some plans of JioFiber come with a free subscription of all the major OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Another thing which most of the people usually ignore is down-time and up-time of the internet connection. Ensure that the ISP you are trusting has an excellent record when it comes to up-time of its internet connection. In case you are purchasing an internet connection for your business which relies on the internet to function, you need a reliable internet service which is up 99.9% of the time in a year.

Hence, it is not just speed but a variety of factors when it comes to choosing the internet service provider. There is OTT benefits, feedback of service in your area, up-time and down-time, and the kind of money that you are paying for your internet plan.