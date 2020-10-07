Jio Charges Rs 135 as Subscription Charges for OTT Apps on JioPostpaid Plus Plans

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India on its web portal highlighted that the top-tier JioPostpaid Plus plan priced at Rs 1499 carries a six month contract period. The operator in late September introduced its JioPostpaid Plus plan in multiple tiers including the Rs 1499 plan that enables users to browse up to 300GB data. The users subscribed to the Rs 1499 plan will also be provided unlimited voice and SMS benefits along with “unlimited data and voice” in the USA and UAE. Further, the operator also enables users subscribed to the Rs 1499 plan to carry over unused data up to 500GB to the next billing cycle.

Reliance Jio Rs 1499 Plan Has Six Month Contract Period

According to the terms and conditions as uploaded by Reliance Jio on its web portal, the minimum period of subscription to the Rs 1499 plan is six months. The operator said that the users opting to exit from the plan within the six month period will be charged Rs 1499 plus applicable taxes.

Reliance Jio highlighted that the breaking of the contract would include disconnection as well as barring of the account due to violation of its commercial usage policy, misuse, non-retail and fraudulent usage.

It was also highlighted on the terms and conditions that the users are required to pay Rs 1800 as security deposit for subscribing to the top-tier plan. However, Jio said that it “reserves the right to waive off security deposit at the time of onboarding” based on a user’s “postpaid history and/or credit score.”

Additionally, the operator also added more insight into the “unlimited data and voice” calling facility in UAE and the USA. The operator said that the users subscribed to the Rs 1499 plan will be able to browse up to 5GB high speed data when roaming in the USA for no additional cost. Further, the users on the Rs 1499 plan will be able to make and receive up to 500 minutes in voice calling with the international roaming pack included on the plan.

Similarly, the users on the Rs 1499 plan roaming in the UAE will be able to browse up to 1GB data along with 300 mins in voice calling for no additional cost.

JioPostpaid Plus Plans Require Security Deposit

The terms and conditions also highlight that the Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 all require security deposit of Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1000 and Rs 1200 respectively. Similar to Rs 1499 plan, Jio highlighted that it “reserves the right to waive off security deposit” to users based on their “postpaid history and/or credit score” irrespective of the plans they pick.

Crucially, it was also highlighted that Jio charges Rs 135 plus taxes as subscription charges for Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio Apps as part of final monthly rental across all plans. The actual monthly rental of the Rs 399 plan is said to be Rs 264 excluding the subscription charges for Over-the-Top (OTT) content. The operator has not highlighted whether users can opt out of OTT content subscription charges while selecting a JioPostpaid Plus plan.