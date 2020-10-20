Airtel Digital TV Removes Two Channels, Adds Bansal News



Airtel Digital TV, India’s third-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator has added one new channel and removed two channels from its platform. The operator in recent weeks has consistently tweaked its offerings to suit the viewing patterns of its users. The operator late last week had added “first-of-its-kind” TV channels such as Aakash EduTV – JEE and Aakash EduTV – NEET targeting students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams. Airtel Digital TV has now added one new channel ‘Bansal News’ to its platform. However, the DTH operator has also removed two channels including ‘Sahara Samay’ and ‘Sahara Samay Rajasthan’. It is worthy to note that the DTH operator has removed multiple ‘Sahara Samay’ channels from its platform in recent days. More on the story ahead.

Airtel Digital TV Adds Bansal News

Airtel Digital TV has added a new channel for its subscribers, Bansal News. The newly added Bansal News is available at channel number 365 on the Airtel Digital TV platform. It is a free channel for subscribers.

Talking about the channels which Airtel Digital TV has removed from its platform, it is Sahara Samay and Sahara Samay Rajasthan. Sahara Samay, a news channel was available to the users at channel number 330 while Sahara Samay Rajasthan offered subscribers local news from Rajasthan. The Sahara Samay Rajasthan was available at channel number 332.

Airtel Digital TV has removed a number of ‘Sahara Samay’ channels recently. Just a few days back, the DTH operator removed three other Sahara Samay channels namely Sahara Samay UP, Sahara Samay MP and Sahara Samay Bihar.

Sahara Samay UP offered subscribers local news from Uttar Pradesh and was available at channel number 333. Further, the Sahara Samay MP offered subscribers local news from Madhya Pradesh and was available at channel number 344. The last one, Sahara Samay Bihar’was available at channel number 340 and it offered subscribers news from Bihar. All these channels came for free of cost for the users.

However, the DTH operator has added multiple news channels over the last few weeks to its platform including Bansal News and MK News. A Hindi news channel, MK News is available to the subscribers for no additional cost on channel number 345.

In a release late last week, Airtel Digital TV highlighted that it has 17 million DTH users across India.