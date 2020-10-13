Airtel Digital TV to Aid JEE, NEET Students with Two New Channels

India’s third-largest Direct-to-Home operator (DTH), Airtel Digital TV has added two new channels on its platform intended to aid JEE and NEET students. The two educational channels added by the Airtel Digital TV include ‘Aakash EduTv – JEE’ and ‘Aakash EduTv – NEET.’ The channels are in line with helping students learn from their homes. Both the channels are currently offered to the subscribers for free. But the free period is only for a limited time. More on the story ahead.

Airtel Digital TV New Channels ‘Aakash EduTv-JEE’ and ‘Aakash EduTv-NEET’

For the unaware, Aakash EduTech Private Limited (AEPL) is India’s leading online test-preparation platform for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. AEPL provides users with live online classes along with recorded video lectures to help them prepare for competitive exams.

The content offered on the platform of Airtel Digital TV through the channels of Aakash is also aimed at helping students prepare for the competitive exams. The ‘Aakash EduTv-JEE’ will bring the content that is focused on students preparing for the JEE exam. Similarly, ‘Aakash EduTV-NEET’ will feature content that is focused on students preparing for the NEET exam.

The two channels are offered to the subscribers until October 21, 2020, for no additional cost.

Once the free trial ends, both these channels will cost Rs 246 per month, Rs 1231 for six months and Rs 2214 for 12 months. ‘Aakash EduTv-JEE’ is available at channel number 467 and ‘Aakash EduTv-NEET’ is available at channel number 478.

It has to be noted that Aaakash and Airtel Digital TV had a long partnership dating back to 2012 with the educational group introducing Aakash TV Tutoring for Airtel DTH users.

In the past few weeks, Airtel Digital TV has added and dropped multiple channels from its platform. Just a few days back TelecomTalk reported that Airtel Digital TV added two new channels — ‘MK News’ and ‘Music Zone’ both of which come for no additional cost. The DTH operator also dropped ‘Sahara Samay MP’, ‘Sahara Samay UP’, and ‘Sahara Samay Bihar’ along with ‘Khushi TV’.