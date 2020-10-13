Just a few days back on October 7, 2020, Redmi launched two new audio products, namely ‘Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones’ and ‘Redmi Earbuds 2C’. Today we are going to be talking about the Redmi SonicBass and look at how the earphones perform. First of all, the Redmi SonicBass doesn’t come under the truly wireless (TWS) earphones category like the Redmi Earbuds 2C, but it still has an elegant design. Launched for a price of Rs 999, it becomes one of the most lucrative earphones out in the market under this price segment. But what makes it so lucrative, let’s take a look.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review: Design, Body and Build

The Redmi SonicBass comes with a plastic build. It sports a neckband-style design which is flexible so it can fit with the thinnest and the thickest of necks. This earphone is available in two different colour variants; I had one with a matte black finish. The neckband didn’t feel heavy on the neck at all even when I used it for long hours.

Even though it is priced relatively low and has a plastic build, touching the buttons or the body doesn’t feel cheap at all. There are magnets on either end of the earphones, so they join together automatically when brought closer. All the buttons are located on the right side of the earphone’s body (plastic end).

There are buttons for controlling volume along with a multifunction button. The USB port for charging is also on the right side and is easy to connect with the charger. One thing that I noticed with the buttons was that they don’t give that ‘clicky’ feel to me whenever I use them.

What you should keep in mind using the Redmi SonicBass is that even though the earphones sport a magnetic end, they don’t carry the function of switching-on and switching-off the earphones like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z or Realme Buds Air do. So you will have to work with the normal power-on and power-off button with the Redmi SonicBass.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review: Features

First of all, the Redmi SonicBass comes with the support of Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It can connect with your smartphone pretty comfortably if you are within 30 feet while trying to connect or playing music. You won’t experience any lags or skips in any kind of audio that you play. The Redmi SonicBass come with the support for voice assistant.

Whenever you double-tap the multi-function button on your earphones, it will activate the voice assistant on your device, be it Siri or Google Assistant. It is pretty easy to use the controls of the earphone and activate the voice assistant.

You can also wear the Redmi SonicBass when you are out for running or working out in a gym. The earphones are IPX4 rated, so they are water and sweatproof. But do not splash a ton of water on your earphones because it may damage them a little. Also, In a single charge, you can run the earphones for up to 12 hours.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review: Performance

One of the most important things about this earphone is that Redmi has got its bass correct. What I mean by that is, it is very balanced. Usually with some earphones either the bass is too loud or too low, but with the Redmi SonicBass, it is perfectly balanced. So you can listen to songs for long hours, and your ears won’t be tired of all the bass. But even though Redmi got the bass right, it couldn’t get the mids right. However, the highs and lows of the audio are captured very accurately by the Redmi SonicBass.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review: What Could Have Been Different?

One thing that Redmi could have provided with the Redmi SonicBass is a USB-C charging port. It is honestly a little disappointing to see a micro-USB charging port on this product. Adding to this, one small charging cable inside the box wouldn’t have hurt anyone. In the sound department, while Redmi managed to get almost everything right, mids on the earphones could have been improved a little. These were the few things that Redmi could have focused a little on. But no one’s complaining a lot given the price of the earphones.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review: Price and Verdict

The Redmi SonicBass is priced at Rs 999. It is quite an aggressive pricing by Redmi, but it is not surprising. The earphone has decent pricing along with decent features. Given its price, there is not a lot that a user can complain about. They have the waterproof rating of IPX4 and along with that can play music for around 12 hours when charged fully.

It is not that Redmi SonicBass won’t face competition given its price such aggressively. These earphones are going to be compared quite a lot with earphones from Realme, Portronics, and Noise. All of these companies manufacture and sell entry-level Bluetooth earphones and almost come with the same features as of Redmi SonicBass.

But Redmi SonicBass is a relatively new product in the market, and it is one that is worth considering if you are looking to buy a low-priced Bluetooth earphone. It comes with a neckband which is pretty comfortable against your neck and the earphones also fit quite perfectly in the ears. Bass is perfectly balanced, so you won’t get a lot of it, but it isn’t completely gone. Overall, it is an excellent product to consider if you are looking to buy a Bluetooth earphone in an affordable price range.