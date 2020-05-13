Realme Gears Up to Launch New Phones, Earbuds and More in Upcoming Event

Realme is all set to launch eight new products in an event scheduled on May 25, 2020, in China. The company revealed the news via its official Chinese microblogging handle Weibo. Some of the products which have been teased in the poster shared on Weibo are the true wireless (TWS) earbuds, a power bank, smartphone and many more. Realme X3, Realme X3 Superzoom and Realme TV have been spotted on the support page of Realme India’s official website. It is expected that the products spotted on the support page could be launched on May 25 along with several other products. It is also likely that Realme will host the event online due to the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Realme X3 Series Might Launch Soon

Realme has been planning to launch the Realme X3 series from a long time now. Both Realme X3 and Realme X3 Superzoom models are visible on the support page of Realme India’s official website. Also, CEO of Realme India Madhav Seth has already teased the arrival of Realme X3 series smartphones in India via his official social media handles. It is expected that Realme X3 will be finally unveiled in the launch event scheduled on May 25, 2020, in China first, before making their way into the Indian market sometime early next month or later this month.

Realme Also Teasing New Smartphone Codenamed “Blade Runner”

Realme has also unveiled the first impressions of a new smartphone which is codenamed “Black Runner”. Analysing the picture shared by the company, the device has a vertically aligned camera setup and have a different indentation, which is not common in other Realme smartphones. Also, closer inspection reveals that Realme Blade Runner could lack a 3.55mm jack or the jack might be placed on the top of the smartphone.

It is also visible that the right side of the smartphone has a power button which lacks an embedded fingerprint scanner. This could mean that Realme Blade Runner will feature a fantastic AMOLED panel. It is also expected that Realme will reveal more information about the products in future. Realme might also launch Realme TV which has been visible on the support page of Realme India’s official website. If the rumours are true, users might witness the launch of other new smartphones by Realme apart from Realme X3 and Realme Blade Runner.

Furthermore, the Realme Blade Runner is expected to be a gaming phone, but we don’t any details regarding the chipset to be used on the smartphone.