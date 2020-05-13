Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 Prices Hiked by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has increased the prices of its Redmi devices by Rs 500. This is the second time these smartphones have seen a price hike in the last month. These price hikes are following the revised GST rates. The Redmi Note 8 gets a price hike of Rs 500, and the Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi 8 gets a price hike of Rs 300 each. Even though this is not a very abrupt change in pricing, it does hurt a little when it is thought about combined with the previous raise in prices. You can also check out the new rates of the devices on the website of Mi.com. The price change will be effective from today.

Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi 8, and Redmi Note 8 New Prices in India

The Redmi 8A Dual which comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage was sold for Rs 6,999. But after the price hike of Rs 300, it has a new MRP of Rs 7,299. There is another variant of this device in the market which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is still priced for Rs 7,999 and there is no hike in prices for it.

The Redmi 8 which comes with 4GB+64GB used to sell for Rs 8,999. But now this device has also got a price hike of Rs 300. So its new MRP becomes Rs 9,299 effectively.

At last, there is Redmi Note 8 which comes with 4GB+64GB as well. It has received a price hike of Rs 500. It used to sell for 10,999 and after the price hike, its new MRP becomes 11,499 effectively. It is interesting to note that the Redmi Note 8 was launched last year for a price of Rs 9,999. After seeing several price hike over the period, its price has reached 11,499 which is Rs 1,500 more than the launch price. There is also a 6GB RAM of the Redmi Note 8 which is still selling for Rs 13,999.