Reliance Jio Users to Get 24 Hours Grace Period for Unlimited On-Net Calling

The largest telecom operator of India, Reliance Jio is offering 24 hours grace period of unlimited on-net calling for users. The news was revealed by a subscriber of Reliance Jio to OnlyTech, who did not have an active plan. The grace plan was directly credited to the Jio number. The move will aid Jio users who are not able to recharge their accounts in challenging times. Jio subscribers will be able to call their loved ones on Jio numbers for 24 hours without any active plan. Once the grace period is over, they will have to get a recharge done from Jio stores or online platforms.

Reliance Jio has Added 6.5 Million Subscribers in January Month

Reliance Jio is aggressively expanding its user base in India. The largest telecom operator by subscriber base has added 6.5 million subscribers in January 2020. Reliance Jio has also revealed its fourth fiscal quarter subscriber growth which stands at whopping 388 million subscribers. The telco giant has expanded its user base in a short period. Currently, with 388 million subscribers, Reliance Jio owns 32.56 % share in the market, which was previously 32.14 %. As per the telco subscriber data, which was revealed by Trai few days, Reliance Jio has nearly 82.26 % active users in its network.

Reliance Jio has Launched Work from Home Packs

Since all the companies have announced work from home to eliminate the threat of COVID-19, Reliance Jio is offering work from home packs to users so that they easily work from home. The highest work from pack provides unlimited 50GB data for which subscribers have to pay Rs 251. Subscribers also get affordable work from home packs. By paying Rs 201, they will get 40GB unlimited data. Similarly, if the subscribers opt for Rs 151 pack plan, they will get unlimited 30GB data. The validity of all the work from packs will be the same as of existing base plans. Jio users must also note that the base plan will be important to avail the work from packs. Also, FUP will be applied after allocated quota.