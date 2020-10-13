Reliance Jio Now Has Over 35% Market Share, Airtel Continues to Have More Active Users

Reliance Jio now has over 35% market share of the total wireless subscriber base in India as on July 31, 2020, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. According to the Trai data released on Monday, the total wireless subscriber base increased from 1140.71 million at the end of June to 1144.18 million at the end of July. Trai highlighted that the increase in wireless subscriber base translated to a 0.30% monthly growth rate between June and July, 2020. The wireless tele-density in India is said to have increased from 84.38% at the end of June to 84.56% at the end of July.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel Miles Behind Reliance Jio Market Share

According to the Trai data, Reliance Jio has a 35.03% market share of wireless subscriber base in India followed by Bharti Airtel with 27.96% market share as on July 31, 2020. With 26.34% market share, Vodafone Idea continues to be the third largest telecom operator in India. The Trai data highlights that the private service providers accounted for 89.33% market share of the total wireless subscribers in India.

The state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) with 10.37% and 0.29% market share respectively held a combined 10.67% market share.

It was also highlighted that Reliance Jio registered over 3.5 million subscriber additions in July followed by Bharti Airtel with 3.2 million subscriber additions and BSNL with 388,326 additions. In the previous month, Jio recorded over 4.4 million subscriber additions while Airtel and BSNL registered over 1.1 million and 1.7 million subscriber declines respectively.

However, Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers In July with the third largest operator registering over 3.7 million subscriber decline. The operator in the previous month had registered over 4.8 million subscriber loss.

Bharti Airtel Continues to Record More Active Wireless Users

The Trai data highlights that Airtel continued to lead the active subscriber base charts with 97% users said to be active on the Airtel network. However, the operator in the previous month recorded over 98% active subscribers on its network.

Vodafone Idea is said to have recorded 89.33% active users on its network in July with the operator registering an active user base of 89.49% in June. The Trai data highlights that Reliance Jio recorded 78.09% active subscribers in July with the operator recording an active user base of 78.15% in June.