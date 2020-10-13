Hathway Now Has Over 1 Million Users, BSNL Continues to Lose Subscribers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday highlighted in its Telecom Subscription Data for July that Hathway Cable and Datacom has over one million subscribers as on July 31, 2020. According to the data released by Trai, the wired broadband subscriber base in India increased from 19.82 million as on June 30, 2020 to 20.13 million as on July 31, 2020. The Telecom Subscription Data highlights that the wired broadband service providers in India have added 310,000 users in one month, translating to a 1.56% monthly growth rate.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Registers Over 1 Million Subscriber Base

The Trai data highlights that Hathway Cable and Datacom registered 1.01 million subscribers as on July 31, 2020. The fifth largest wired broadband service provider in India in the previous month recorded a subscriber base of 0.99 million subscribers indicating the company gained 20,000 users in one month. Further, the Trai data also highlights that the operator had maintained its subscriber base of 0.97 million since March, 2020 before registering a spike in subscriber additions in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continued to be the top wired service provider in India with a subscriber base of 7.86 million. However, the operator in the previous month had recorded a subscriber base of 7.90 million indicating that BSNL lost over 40,000 users in one month.

It has to be noted that BSNL registered a subscriber base of 8.39 million as on December 31, 2019. However, the operator has since consistently recorded a decline in its user base with the Trai data highlighting that BSNL has now lost 530,000 users in seven months.

The Telecom Subscription Data also highlights that Bharti Airtel has continued to be the second largest wired broadband service provider in India with a subscriber base of 2.49 million. The operator in the previous month recorded a subscriber base of 2.47 million indicating that Airtel gained 20,000 users in one month.

JioFiber Continues to Expand its Broadband Subscriber Base

Further, Atria Convergence Technologies recorded a subscriber base of 1.69 million subscribers as on July 31, 2020. The operator in the previous month recorded a subscriber base of 1.68 million subscribers indicating that ACT gained 10,000 users in one month.

The Trai data also highlights that Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India has now extended its position as the fourth largest wired broadband service provider in India. Reliance Jio that offers its wired broadband service under JioFiber is now said to have registered 1.16 million users as on July 31, 2020. The operator in the previous month recorded a subscriber base of 1.06 million and emerged as the fourth largest wired broadband service provider in India. The Trai data highlights that JioFiber had gained over 100,000 users in one month.