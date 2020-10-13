Vivo Launches V20 in India with 44MP Selfie Camera, Prices Start at Rs 24,990

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands in India on Tuesday launched the Vivo V20 smartphone in the Indian market. The company said that the Vivo V20 is the latest addition to its camera focused V-series portfolio with the device featuring a “industry-leading” 44MP front-facing camera with eye autofocus. The Vivo V20 is said to “India’s slimmest smartphone” launched in the current year with the device measuring 7.38mm. Vivo said that the newest addition to the V-series portfolio will be manufactured at its Greater Noida facility carrying on the company’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Vivo V20 Promises to Deliver “Delightful Selfies”

The Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch screen FHD+ screen with a 4000mAh battery said to be capable of lasting for “day-to-day tasks.” The Vivo V20 is powered by a Snapdragon 720G mobile platform with the device packing in 8GB RAM. The device runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS11 featuring “newest UI design, new desktop icons, improved dark mode.”

The company said that the eye autofocus enables V20 to focus on the eye of the subject irrespective of the movement. The V20 is also said to include “industry-leading” flagship sensor with 37.5% more pixels as compared to its rival devices with a standard 32MP shooter. Further, the front camera on the V20 is said to be equipped with features like “Art Portrait videos, Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie 2.0 with Aura Screen light.”

The device hosts a triple rear camera system with a primary 64MP camera coupled with an 8MP “triple-purpose lens” capable of taking super wide-angle, super macro and Bokeh shots. Further, the V20 also hosts a 2MP mono lens on the rear.

“The 44MP Eye Autofocus feature paired with the eye-autofocus algorithm promises to bring clear front camera pictures and videos to the users,” Nipun Marya, director, brand strategy at Vivo India, said in the release.

The Vivo V20 also said to enable users to shoot with the front and rear camera at the same time. Further, the camera features on the device also includes Super Night Mode, Tripod Night Mode, Motion Autofocus and Smart Zoom.

“With the rise of content creation platforms and the popularity they are getting from the Indian audience, we at vivo realize the importance of self-expression via video,” Marya said in the release. “As video selfies become the new normal, vivo stands committed to provide camera innovation to the creators of today. And today’s launch is vivo’s showcase to that commitment.”

Vivo V20 Set to be Available from October 20

The Vivo V20 carries a price tag of Rs 24,990 for the entry-tier version with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Further, the top-tier variant of the V20 with 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 27,990.

The device will be available in three color options namely Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody and Moonlight Sonata. Vivo said that the V20 will be on sale from October 20, 2020 on India E-Store, Flipkart and across major retail stores in India.

Further, the users purchasing Vivo V20 on Flipkart between October 13 to October 15 will be eligible for Rs 1500 instant cashback on using ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMI transactions. The users purchasing the new V-series device on Flipkart from October 16 will be eligible for a 10% instant discount on using SBI cards.