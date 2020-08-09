Vodafone Offering 1 Year Extended Warranty on Vivo X50 Series

Vodafone is offering its customers a one year extended warranty on the Vivo X50 series smartphones. The Vivo X50 Pro which was launched a few weeks back comes for a price of Rs 49,990 which is unlike Vivo. This was Vivo’s attempt to enter the premium segment of smartphones. Vivo is offering its customers with a one year warranty on the smartphone after purchase. On top of that, Vodafone is providing an additional one year warranty on the smartphone. But to claim that warranty, Vodafone customers will have to purchase the newly added Rs 819 prepaid plan. There are more terms and conditions that you should know about.

Vodafone 1 Year Extended Warranty Offer Rules

Both the Vivo X50 or X50 Pro are eligible for the offer. But to avail the offer, the customer will have to register in the first 30 days of purchasing the smartphone. Registration is a very easy process. The customer can go to Vodafone’s website, look for the offer and they will be able to see the registration form on the offer page. After filling the registration form, all a customer needs to do is purchase the Rs 819 prepaid plan of Vodafone and after recharge, the ‘Vivo Extended Warranty Offer’ will be availed to them.

The offer is available for everyone living in India. No other Vivo smartphone is covered under this offer apart from the X50 series. Before you recharge with the Rs 819 prepaid plan, ensure that you are eligible for the offer. To check the eligibility, SMS ‘VIVOEW’ to 199. Once you are approved for the offer, you can purchase the Rs 819 prepaid plan to extend the warranty of your Vivo X50 series smartphone by one year.

The Rs 819 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It offers unlimited data which is 2GB data every day at high speed and then with reduced speeds until the day ends. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit as well. On purchase of the prepaid plan, the customer also gets OTT benefits such as Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999. Along with that Idea Movies & TV is also included for one year.