Instagram Reels vs Roposo Vs Mitron: Ultimate TikTok Alternative

Instagram Reels has been officially launched by Instagram for users all across the world on August 5, 2020. It is a platform for creating, sharing, and discovering short entertaining clips on Instagram. Users can invite their friends and family to consume their content. They can make 15-second clips and with the help of audio and effects library present inside the app, edit them as well. For a user who has a public account, the reach of his/her content automatically gets the potential of reaching millions of people all around the world. Reels launched at the perfect time when TikTok lost one of its biggest market – India. Talks about TikTok being banned in the USA is going on as well out of which Instagram will be looking to benefit the most. But there are other apps as well which can give competition to Instagram Reels in India.

Instagram Reels vs Roposo Vs Mitron

Instagram Reels is very simple to use and almost anyone can understand how to edit videos through it in a matter of hours. Most of the people, your friends and family are already on Instagram making it a really lucrative option to create content in. But let’s take a look at other apps such as Roposo and Mitron and see how they fare against Instagram Reels.

Roposo has over 50 million-plus downloads and is rated 4.1 on the Google Play Store and 4.4 on the Apple App Store. It a short video creation app developed in India and supports Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi and more regional languages. Users can create videos in slow-mo and use time-lapse mode and more features for keeping their audience entertained. Videos can be shared to WhatsApp Status directly with the app using hashtags. There is an Audio library and effects library in the app as well to edit the videos.

Mitron, another app for short video content creation has garnered a lot of attention post-ban of TikTok in India. It is also developed in India and has over 10 million-plus downloads and is rated 3.9 on the Google Play Store and a 4.4 rating on Apple App Store. It provides users with an easy and seamless interface to create content and share it.

Instagram does have an edge over both these apps simply because of its existing large user base and a lot of resources to improve faster than the others. But it was also there at the time of TikTok and according to a report by KalaGato, engagement of users in TikTok was 2 times higher as compared to Instagram. So it is worthy to note that people chose TikTok over Instagram and it can happen again if these Indian apps are able to deliver and make people forget TikTok. So the challenge for Instagram is not over yet, it is just beginning.