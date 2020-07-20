Boult Audio TrueBuds Launched in India With IPX7 Certification at Rs 2,499

The audio market has seen an evolution of sound products. From wired earphones, the market shifted to Bluetooth earphones. While this transition took a little time, the market to shift from Bluetooth earphones to Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) didn’t take as much. People want more convenience in the way they listen to the audio now. That is why several audio companies and even smartphone manufacturers are launching their own TWS products. Boult Audio is one such company. Earlier this month, Boult Audio launched its ProBuds for a cost of Rs 2,999 in India. Now today, the sound products manufacturer has launched its TrueBuds in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the product.

Boult Audio TrueBuds Specifications

The Boult Audio TrueBuds have one signature feature which is that they allow the user to pick calls, change the song, and do many other things with the help of gestures. The TrueBuds also comes with an IPX7 certification so you don’t have to worry about them getting damaged from sweat or water. It is interesting to note that the ProBuds were also launched with the same IPX7 certification.

The earphones promise to give a playback time of approximately 8 hours on a single charge. You can change your earphones two times additionally so you can say with the case you will get a playback time of 24 hours. If you are playing games, then you can also activate the low latency mode to enhance your gaming experience. The Boult Audio TrueBuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and come powered by 6mm drivers. There is also a CVC noise cancellation feature in the earphones.

Boult Audio TrueBuds Price

The Boult Audio TrueBuds is launched for a price of Rs 2499. Just earlier this month, Boult Audio also launched the ProBuds which were priced at Rs 2,999. Both the earphones have almost same features to them and are also priced around the same range. But the Boult Audio TrueBuds are priced slightly expensive than the Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) products from Realme and Redmi.