Boult Audio ProBuds Launched at Rs 2,999 With IPX7 Water Resistance

The earphone and headphone market space has evolved quite fast with technology. Truly wireless earphones are at trend today. People no longer want the trouble of a wired connection. Most of the smartphone companies have also started manufacturing their devices without the 3.5mm headphone jack which was a common sight earlier on. This has paved the way for Bluetooth earphones and headphones in the market. Boult Audio is one of the earphone companies which is trying to prove its presence in the Indian market. It has launched the latest ProBuds in India. The truly wireless earphones are focused on helping people stay fitter and come with some really high-end features.

Boult Audio ProBuds Specifications

Boult Audio ProBuds are quite large and come with an in-canal fit. There are also ear hooks which will keep them in place. So fitness enthusiasts will love this feature when they are out running or working out. Apart from that, the ProBuds are IPX7 rated so they are water-resistant as well. So you don’t have to worry about sweat or even a substantial amount of water damaging your earphones.

For connectivity, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and have the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec support. Boult Audio has promised low latency gaming and can also be used in mono mode for making voice calls. In addition to this, the Boult Audio ProBuds come with a feature called Smart Hall Magnetic Switch which will allow you to quickly switch and quickly pair with the last known device to the earphones. Talking about the battery of the ProBuds, they can run up to 6-8 hours with a single charge and a total of 24 hours when used with the charging case.

Boult Audio ProBuds Price

Boult Audio ProBuds has been launched for a price of Rs 2,999. At this price segment, these truly wireless earphones are going to give a tough competition to recently launched earphones from Realme and Xiaomi. The ProBuds are now selling via Flipkart. Customers will get two colour options to choose from — black-grey and white-grey.