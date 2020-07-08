Reliance Jio Best Prepaid Plans You Can Choose for July 2020

Reliance Jio has been the number one telecom operator of India for quite some time now. Four years back, it rose to the occasion and offered people unlimited calling and unlimited data services. That changed the whole market. Reliance Jio offers some of the cheapest prepaid plans in the market at present. It keeps on adding new offers and plans to ensure that its customers stay happy all the time. Whether you need a plan for one complete year or you need it for just as short as 24 days, you can get it. So let’s dive right into the Reliance Jio Best Prepaid Plans for July 2020.

Rs 555 Prepaid Plan

It is arguably one of the most popular plans of Reliance Jio. It comes with a benefit of 1.5GB data every day along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and a total of 3,000 FUP minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. The additional benefit of the plan includes a complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Thus given its longevity and benefits, subscribers love this plan.

Rs 599 Prepaid Plan

Right after the 1.5GB daily data plan at Rs 555, this plan is the best. It costs Rs 599 but comes with a data benefit of 2GB every day. It has the same validity as the above-mentioned plan – 84 days. There are the same perks such as unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and a total of 3,000 FUP minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. There is also the added complimentary subscription to all the Reliance Jio Apps.

Rs 2599 Prepaid Plan

Don’t fret looking at the huge amount there, the benefits of the plan justify the price. The Rs 2,599 prepaid plan was introduced by Reliance Jio very recently and come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. There is 2GB daily data with a bonus of 10GB data. Along with that, there are 12,000 FUP minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. Other benefits remain the same which are — unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day and complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

Rs 2121 Prepaid Plan

This is yet another plan which comes with a long term validity — 336. It is not a bad deal given the benefits and price that you get it for. Coming to the benefits of the plan, you get 1.5GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited calling with a total of 12,000 FUP minutes for making Jio to non-Jio calls. Then there is the added perk of free subscription to all the Jio Apps.

Rs 401 Prepaid Plan



Now this plan is entirely for people who want a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar and be able to enjoy ample of data every day. It comes with a validity of 28 days only. But it offers 90GB data benefit (3GB every day + 6GB bonus data) along with unlimited calling and a total of 1000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. Then there is the benefit of 100 SMS/day and complimentary subscription to all the Jio Apps.