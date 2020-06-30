Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Which Offer 12,000 Non-Jio FUP Minutes

Reliance Jio offers some of the best-prepaid plans in the country. There is data and unlimited voice calling benefit included in every plan of the telco. But there is a catch with unlimited calling from Reliance Jio as they come with a FUP limit. If you don’t know what that is, keep reading ahead. Jio users can get the benefit of unlimited calling with going for prepaid plans but the unlimited calling applies for Jio to Jio calls only. Meaning if the person you are calling is not a Jio subscriber, then you will have to pay for your calls. But Reliance Jio has added FUP limits in each of its different prepaid plans. These minutes can be utilised to make calls to non-Jio customers. Let’s take a look at all the plans which ship with 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes.

Jio Rs 2,599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio very recently introduced its Rs 2,599 prepaid plan. It comes with 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. But then this plan also has a validity of 365 days. You also get 740GB data for a whole year. It basically means that you will get 2GB daily data and along with that, a bonus 10GB data. There is 100 SMS/day with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps. The sole reason why Jio came out with this plan was to provide its subscribers with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Yes, this plan ships with one-year free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Jio Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan

This is yet another prepaid plan from Reliance Jio which offers 2GB daily data to its customers. It also comes with the same 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. This plan also has the validity of 365 days. Basically, everything about this plan is the same as of the Rs 2,599 plan except the fact that this one doesn’t come with the bonus 10GB data, meaning you will get 730GB data for the year and there is no Disney+ Hotstar VIP free subscription included.

Jio Rs 2121 Prepaid Plan

This is another plan from Reliance Jio which comes with 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes. But compared to the other two plans mentioned above, this one is cheaper but then has a validity of 336 days. Additionally, there is only 1.5GB daily data. There is unlimited calling available for Jio networks along with 100 SMS/day. Also, there is a complimentary subscription for all the Jio apps included.

Jio Rs 1,299 Prepaid Plan

Another plan in the list is Rs 1,299 which is currently listed under the ‘Others’ section in MyJio app and Jio website. The pack offers 24GB of data, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 100 SMSes per day and 336 days validity. It is also available for recharge to every Jio prepaid customer.

Jio Rs 4,999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 4,999 prepaid plan from Jio is the most expensive prepaid plan you will get from the telco. It will ship with 350GB unlimited data without any daily data limit. This plan brings 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes as well. Along with that, there is 100 SMS/day with a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.