Reliance Jio Rs 222 Plan to Offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP Annual Subscription for Free

Reliance Jio is the number one telecom operator in India. Just a few days back, the telco announced its new plans which come with the Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription. The purpose to launch this plan is to avail the benefit to the customers who have already subscribed for an annual plan. Customers who already were using an annual plan would have felt disappointed that they didn’t get the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP when they subscribed for their plans. But now, they can pay Rs 222 and get this plan from Jio along with a year-long free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Reliance Jio Rs 222 Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 222 plan comes with a benefit of 15GB high-speed data. The validity of the plan is the same as the customers base plan. With that, there is also the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year. However, this plan is not noticeable by everyone. So right now it can be assumed that the offer is out for select users only. The availability of this new report was shared by PriceBaba, however, users of DesiDime were the first to spot this new offering from Jio. For logging in to the app, just download the Disney+ Hotstar app from the Google Play Store or App Store. Then enter your registered number in the Disney+ Hotstar app and you will receive an OTP. Enter it and you will be logged-in on the app. Do make a note that we were unable to spot the new Rs 222 plan on the company’s website and mobile app.

Reliance Jio Plans Offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP Benefit

Reliance Jio offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP free subscription to its customers in a number of different plans. There are two packs which provide calling and data benefit. The first one comes for Rs 401 with a validity of 28 days and 90GB data along with unlimited calling (with 1000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling). Then there is the Rs 2,599 plan which comes with a validity of 365 days along with 2GB daily data and unlimited calling (with 12,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling.)

There are four data add-on packs from Jio as well which provide the Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription. Rs 612 pack is the only one which comes with 6000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. Rest of the packs — Rs 1,004, Rs 1,206, and Rs 1,208 data add-on packs come with data benefits only.