Oppo Reno4 Pro Might Feature Up to 12GB of RAM and 120Hz Refresh Rate in India

Oppo Reno4 Pro will come powered by 12GB RAM and coupled with 256GB internal storage

By July 8th, 2020 AT 10:35 AM
    One of the most anticipated smartphones which is going to launch this month is OnePlus Nord. But apart from it, there are a few more smartphones which are coming to the Indian market and can offer competition to OnePlus Nord. One of those smartphones is from Oppo. According to some reports, it is expected that Oppo might launch Reno4 series in India soon. Now it is unclear whether Oppo will launch both the smartphones in the series or just one of them, but it will launch the Reno4 Pro in India very soon and that’s for sure.

    Oppo Reno4 Pro Specifications

    Going with the rumours, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.55-inch display and might come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and is coupled with a 256GB internal storage. The smartphone might run on Android 10 on top of ColorOS 7.2. For powering the smartphone, there might be a 4000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. Talking about the powerhouse of the device, the device might feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Coming to the camera of the Reno4 Pro, it might with a triple camera setup in the rear. The primary lens could be a 48MP sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto lens and a 120-degree 12MP ultra-wide video camera. For selfies, the front camera might come with a 32MP lens.

    Oppo Reno4 Pro Price

    As for the price of the Oppo Reno4 Pro in India, there is no confirmation. The Oppo Reno3 Pro was launched in India for Rs 29,990. But due to the GST hike, it was further increased to Rs 31,990. The smartphone might be priced between the range of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 for India. As for the OnePlus Nord though, it might be in the cheaper range. Vivo is also coming out with Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro in July itself. It will be interesting to see which smartphone wins the market.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

