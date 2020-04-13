Realme Smart TV Paired With Bluetooth Remote Might Soon Launch in India

Highlights Realme remote control has received Bluetooth Certification

Realme has been teasing a series of new products for its customers. The smartphone and accessories maker recently launched its first fitness band in India with nine different sports modes, water resistance and colour options. Similarly, Realme was planning to launch its Smart TV at MWC 2020. However, the threat of COVID-19 pushed the company to postpone its launch and wait for the right time. It is expected that Realme might soon launch its Smart TV in the coming weeks. Not only this, but Realme Smart TV might also support Bluetooth function. However, no official statements have been rolled out by the company regarding the launch of Realme Smart TV.

Realme Remote Control has Cleared Bluetooth Certification: Report

As per the report by MySmartPrice, Realme Remote Control has the Bluetooth certification. Realme already stated that the Smart TV in India might launch in the second quarter of 2020, With the listing, it is expected that company is preparing to launch Smart TV with Bluetooth Support Remote Control which would directly compete with Xiaomi Smart TVs

Realme Smart TV Expected Specifications

Though no official statements have been rolled out by Realme regarding Smart TV specifications, it is expected that Realme Smart TV will rock 8k Video Support for stunning picture and video quality. Not only this, it is likely that Smart TV will also have premium features like HDR 10+ Support, QLED display. Also, Realme Smart TV might have different variants like 43 inches and 55 inches which will give a phenomenal TV experience to users. Talking about price range, Realme might directly compete with Xiaomi Smart TVs, and it is expected that Realme Smart TV might start from Rs 30,000.

Realme Smartwatch and Bluetooth Speaker Might Launch Soon

Apart from Smart TV, Realme is also planning to launch its Smartwatch and Bluetooth Speakers in India. Madhav Seth, who is the CEO of Realme India, revealed the first impressions of Realme Smartwatch in AskMadhav YouTube show. Realme 6 Pro users might also expect a light purple variant which would rock the design aesthetics of Realme 6 Pro.