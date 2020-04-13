Mi Health App Equipped With Better Features After Latest Update By Xiaomi

Mi Health has got an update from Xiaomi with the rollout of MIUI 11 and is only available in few selected regions to test its features

    Highlights
    • The new version of the app comes with a unique design which is much simple and elegant
    • You can track your sleep with the app now
    • The app is only available in selected regions

    Xiaomi has been developing exciting technology for a better part of the last few years now. The company has been able to come out with pretty affordable devices for the customers, and that is why its products are some of the most demanded ones in the market. If you have ever used a Mi Band, then you might know about Mi Health app. Mi Band is one of the most sold fitness bands, and the number of people who have subsequently downloaded the Mi Health app because of that is many as well. Xiaomi recently rolled out an update for its health app and equipped it with better features.

    Mi Health Coming With MIUI 11 and is Only Available For Selected Regions

    Xiaomi has rolled out the update for its health app under MIUI 11 and has only made it available for very selected regions. The app doesn’t have very fancy features, but everything you might need is there. Mi Health App has a pedometer so you can count your steps, then there is menstrual tracking feature available as well. The version of the app which has been rolled out with the MIUI 11 update is only the beta version and is currently in the testing phase with a lot of users being monitored. But one drastic change in the app is its design. The app design looks completely new and is much simpler and classy.

    Mi Health Going To Track Your Sleep Better Now

    If you want to check how much you are sleeping regularly, then check it with the Mi Health app. You can record and summarise every night’s sleep very conveniently using the app. However, if you want your sleep to be tracked properly, you will have to use a fitness band which you can connect with the app. Otherwise, your sleeping patterns would be tracked inaccurately. Some more new features of the Mi Health app are expected to be rolled out with the MIUI 12.

