Bharti Airtel To Continue Offering 1 Gbps Speeds With Broadband Plans

Highlights 1 Gbps plan from Airtel still available

The base plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber will cost Rs 799

More than 19 million people are relying on broadband to get their office work done

Bharti Airtel is one of the most prominent players in the market to provide broadband services. Recently, CEO of Bharti Airtel, Gopal Vittal was found saying that the company is going to keep providing its 1 Gbps internet speed broadband plan. Anyone who wishes to get it installed in their homes is more than welcome to contact Airtel, and they will get it done as quickly as possible, reported ET Telecom. People are working from home now, and in some houses, there are more than two people connected to the same WiFi. This creates speed issues, and that is why despite all the threats and problems, Airtel is going to get you 1 Gbps internet speed if you need it. The 1 Gbps plan from Airtel is its most expensive broadband plan which comes under the Airtel Xstream offer.

Other Plans Of Airtel Xstream Broadband Service

There are more plans that you can check out if you don’t want the 1Gbps plan from Airtel. The cheapest plan that you will find under the Airtel Xstream fibre is of Rs 799 for which you will be given 150GB high-speed data for one month after which you will have unlimited data with the speed of 100 Mbps. The second plan from the ISP is of Rs 999 and will give you 300GB high-speed data at 200 Mbps speeds after which the speeds will be reduced. You can also upgrade to a six-month plan if you want and it will provide you with unlimited high-speed data every month for Rs 5,544 which is excluding GST. If you’re going to go for the 1 Gbps speed plan, you will have to pay Rs 3,999 per month and will be given unlimited data. Airtel’s unlimited internet means 3.3TB data.

Millions of Customers Relying On Broadband Services in India

As of now, there are 19 million people (in offices) relying on broadband services for the internet to conduct their regular business. Adding to this, there are another 17 million people who have installed broadband services in their homes to use the internet. Airtel has promised to provide people with high-speed internet during these uncertain times with the help of its improved IVR system. Millions of people are working in their homes at the moment and ensuring that a smooth flow of work continues, Airtel will be working hard in the background with its broadband service and keep people connected.