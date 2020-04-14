These Are the BSNL Prepaid Data STVs Available Right Now

Highlights BSNL is currently offering more than 10 Data STVs to the prepaid users

There's a high-speed 5GB daily data plan priced at Rs 551

BSNL also has some circle-specific data plans in the country

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL is the only telecom operator in the industry right now to offer long-term data-only plans to prepaid subscribers. All the private telcos have stopped providing long validity data plans to the customers. Reliance Jio has a popular Rs 251 4G Data Voucher that ships with 2GB data per day for 51 days. However, BSNL has a wide-range of Data Vouchers and they even offer 365 days validity. There’s a basic Rs 16 Data Voucher with one-day validity and the plans go all the way up to Rs 1,498 with 365 days validity. As for the data benefit, there’s even a 5GB data per day plan priced at Rs 551 and it also offers 90 days validity. Continue reading to know more about the Data Vouchers available on BSNL network right now.

Note: All the Data Vouchers mentioned in this article are sourced from BSNL website and some of them may not be available in select circles due to limited availability and promotional offers run by the company.

BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs 100 Detailed

BSNL currently has a lot of Data Vouchers under Rs 100. Starting with the Rs 16 Voucher, it offers a prepaid user 2GB of data with one-day validity. Following the Rs 16 Voucher is the Rs 39 Data Pack that offers 3GB of data for five days. Next up, we have the Rs 48 plan which allows a user to consume 5GB of data for 30 days. The Rs 56 Data Voucher from BSNL provides 1.5GB data per day for 14 days.

The state-run telco even has a Rs 96 Data Voucher which provides 11GB of data for 30 days. Then we have the popular Data Tsunami pack priced at Rs 98 that comes with 2GB data per day benefit, Eros Now subscription and 22 days validity. A few days ago, the Rs 98 Data STV received a revision that reduced the validity of the plan from 24 days to 22 days.

BSNL Data Vouchers Under Rs 300 Detailed

At Rs 158, BSNL is offering 20GB data with 30 calendar days validity, followed by another popular Data STV of Rs 198 with 2GB data per day benefit and 56 days validity. There are some circle-specific plans available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle priced at Rs 228 and Rs 268; These plans offer 40GB data and 30 days validity from the date of recharge.

BSNL Data Vouchers Priced Above Rs 500 Detailed

BSNL has a popular Data STV of Rs 551 that allows users to consume 5GB data per day for 90 days. Sadly, the Rs 551 STV is currently available only in select circles. The Rs 551 plan also offers Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) tone benefit. Lastly, we have two more long-validity Data Vouchers on BSNL network- Rs 998 and Rs 1,498. The Rs 998 Data Voucher ships with 2GB data per day benefit, while the Rs 1,498 comes with fixed data benefit of 91 days. The plans are valid for 240 and 365 calendar days respectively.

BSNL prepaid subscribers can check for a data voucher’s availability on BSNL website or any other third-party recharge portal.